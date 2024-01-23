Netflix Subscribers With Standard No-Ad Plan Reportedly Won’t Get Ads During WWE Raw

The industry continues to react to the agreement between TKO and Netflix that will see WWE move Raw to the streaming service starting in January 2025.

Netflix subscribers who opt for the ad-free version can enjoy uninterrupted viewing without any ads during regular commercial breaks. This information was reported by Alex Sherman from CNBC. WWE Raw frequently utilizes Picture In Picture mode when matches take a break for commercials.

The tweet read, “A new detail from the Netflix/Raw deal: For Netflix subs that don’t get ads (the vast majority of y’all)… Raw matches will be scripted around commercial breaks. So you’ll get some non-important match action (sustained headlocks!) instead of commercials. You won’t get ads.”