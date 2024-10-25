wrestling / News
Nevermore: The Raven Effect Documentary Gets First Trailer
A new documentary on ECW, WCW and WWE alumnus Raven is on the way, and the first trailer is online. NightSchool Films has released the trailer for Nevermore: The Raven Effect, and you can check it out below.
The film does not yet have a release date announced. The synopsis reads:
The man behind pro wrestling’s punk rock revolution.
“Wrestling is such a brutal business, it doesn’t surprise people that it attracts sociopaths, fame whores, coke whores and adrenaline whores, but why did it attract an artist?” Asks Billy Corgan, frontman for the Smashing Pumpkins and wrestling promoter. It’s the question posed in Nevermore: The Raven Effect, which examines a pivotal shift in wrestling history, through the eyes of Raven, a brilliant but complicated performer who simultaneously self-destructs while establishing the tone of ECW, an exciting, but extreme and hazardous indy wrestling promotion that features bloody matches, involving real weapons.
Featuring: Raven, Chris Jericho, Billy Corgan, Rob Van Dam, Diamond Dallas Page, Bubba Ray Dudley, Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman, Perry Saturn, Kevin Sullivan, Blue Meanie, Shane Douglas, Lodi, Brian Meyers, D’Lo Brown, Buff Bagwell, Sami Callihan, Moose, Scott D’Amore
