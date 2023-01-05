wrestling / News
New AEW Dynamite Set Revealed On This Week’s Show
January 4, 2023 | Posted by
AEW debuted its new look on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company unveiled its new set, as you can see in some pics below. The new set has a new set of entrance doors replacing the “tunnels” that have been part of the previous set’s trademark look:
.@IAmJericho kicks off our first #AEWDynamite for 2023!
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JtnsepxsI8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023
New @AEW Dynamite set @WrestleTix @SeanRossSapp @davemeltzerWON #AEW pic.twitter.com/BzuWcjBNbD
— Future Joey (@JoeyJohnela) January 4, 2023
