wrestling / News

New AEW Dynamite Set Revealed On This Week’s Show

January 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
New AEW Dynamite January 4, 2023 Image Credit: AEW, WB Media

AEW debuted its new look on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company unveiled its new set, as you can see in some pics below. The new set has a new set of entrance doors replacing the “tunnels” that have been part of the previous set’s trademark look:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading