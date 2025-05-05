New AR Fox Pay-Per-View Released

Stonecutter Wrestling issued the following regarding its AR Fox PPV:

AR FOX: FLYING HIGH – IN MAY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

He is known and feared throughout the independent wrestling circuit. His signature Lo Mein Pain move is a sight to behold and leaves wrestlers quaking in their boots, that is the few who are still standing. He’s won championships across the land – from AEW to Ring of Honor, CZW to Evolve Wrestling. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see him in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to AR FOX: FLYING HIGH, be sure to check out SAMI CALLIHAN: KILLER FROM OHIO, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.