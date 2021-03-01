wrestling / News
New Book About Stone Cold Steve Austin Arriving This Month
ECW Press has announced that it will release the new book Austin 3:16: 316 Facts and Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin on March 16. The book was written by Michael McAvennie. Here’s the press release:
AUSTIN 3:16
316 FACTS AND STORIES ABOUT STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN by Michael McAvennie
March 1, 2021— ECW Press today announced that it will publish Austin 3:16, featuring 316 facts and stories about WWE Hall of Famer and pop culture icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on Tuesday, March 16, to commemorate “3:16 Day.”
“3:16 Day” is a day to celebrate Austin, who has created some of the most memorable catchphrases in history. None are more memorable than when he exclaimed “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a**” after winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament, subsequently launching his career to new heights.
Austin 3:16 celebrates the WWE Legend’s finest moments in the ring, on the microphone, and behind the wheel of a beer truck, Zamboni, and cement mixer. The book includes 316 Stone Cold facts, figures, and catchphrases that uncover little known facets about the “Texas Rattlesnake,” including how he conceived the “Stone Cold” moniker, what he really thinks of Mr. McMahon, “The Rock,” and Bret “Hit Man” Hart, and why he has the WWE Universe shouting
Austin 3:16 was authored by Michael McAvennie, a lifelong fan of WWE and comics, who has worked at, and written numerous books for, both WWE and DC Comics.
More Trending Stories
- Scarlett Bordeaux Being ‘Licensed to Thrill,’ Mandy Rose With Dana Brook, & More Top WWE Instagram Photos for This Week
- Backstage Rumor on COVID-19 Causing Changes on WWE SmackDown Tapings
- New Picture Shows Christian’s Transformation Into Ring Shape For Royal Rumble Return
- Jake Roberts Recalls Reaction to Jerry Lawler Trying to Make Him Drink at SummerSlam ’96