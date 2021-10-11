New Book On WWE Championship Arriving Next Month

A new book about the WWE Championship by Jeremy Brown, called WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sports Entertainment, will be released next month. Here’s the promotional material:

This deluxe oversized hardback book explores the history of the WWE Championship from Buddy Rogers in 1963 to the current WWE Championship held by Drew McIntyre. In its near 60-year history, the main WWE Championship has been held by over 50 Superstars and had its name/design changed 13 times. This book will explore the changing face of the WWE Championship via the Superstars that have held the title as well as the greatest matches for the championship. Richly illustrated with official WWE photography, this book covers the WWE Championship by exploring each era of WWE in chronological order. The book explores each era of WWE:

• Early Years- 1967-’80s

• The Golden Age- ’80s to early ’90s

• New Generation- Early ’90s to mid ’90s

• Attitude Era- Mid ’90s to early 2000s

• PG Era- 2008-2013

• Reality Era- 2014-2016

• The New Era- 2016-present

Featuring historic photography and stories about the icons to have held the title including legends such as Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, Brock Lesnar, John Cena and many more. In addition, the history of the Championship is brought to life with the greatest title matches revisited – such as WrestleMania VI’s Ultimate Challenge, Shawn and Bret’s Iron Man Match, The Chair Shot Heard Around the World, and Triple H and Cactus Jack’s Street Fight at Royal Rumble 2000. A perfect gift, The WWE Championship: The Greatest Prize in Sport’s Entertainment will be cherished by every member of the WWE Universe, new or old.