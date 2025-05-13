New David Herro Documentary To Be Released

The following was issued:

“THE HERRO’S JOURNEY: A PRO-WRESTLING STORY” TO MAKE WORLD PREMIERE AT THE BEND THEATER

Feature Documentary Explores the Legacy of Renowned Wrestling Promoter David Herro

WEST BEND, WI – May 12, 2025 – Under The L Productions is proud to announce the world premiere of its highly anticipated documentary, “The Herro’s Journey: A Pro-Wrestling Story,” a feature-length film spotlighting the life, legacy, and influence of wrestling promoter and industry mainstay David Herro.

This one-night-only event will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at The Bend Theater in West Bend, Wisconsin.

The evening will begin with a red carpet experience at 5:30 PM, followed by the screening at 7:00 PM and a special post-show Q&A with the filmmakers, David Herro, and select featured talent.

Two years in the making, this intimate and revealing film takes audiences behind the curtain of the pro-wrestling world, exploring the enduring impact of one man who has helped shape the Midwest wrestling scene for over two decades.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with wrestling legends, including WWE star Braun Strowman, wrestling veteran Al Snow, former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson, and many more. Through their stories, the film uncovers Herro’s role as a promoter, mentor, and bridge-builder in the wrestling community.

“David Herro is one of those unsung heroes who keeps professional wrestling alive from the ground up,” says director Danny Reyes. “This film isn’t just about wrestling—it’s about grit, heart, and the passion behind the persona.”

Producer David Vox Mullen adds, “This story is for fans and non-fans alike. It’s about how one person’s dedication can inspire, uplift, and connect generations of talent and audiences.”

“The Herro’s Journey” follows Herro’s evolution from a passionate fan to a respected promoter, capturing his efforts to preserve wrestling traditions, build inclusive fan communities, and guide aspiring talent. With rare archival footage, backstage access, and emotionally rich storytelling, the film reveals the human side of sports entertainment.

Throughout his nearly 20-year career, Herro has founded respected promotions like Blizzard Brawl and Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, hosting top-tier talent while championing local stars. His work has extended beyond the ring—supporting charitable causes, mentoring future legends, and keeping the spirit of independent wrestling alive in the heartland.

EVENT DETAILS

● Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

● Location: The Bend Theater, West Bend, WI

● Time: Red Carpet at 5:30 PM | Screening at 7:00 PM

● Special Feature: Post-show Q&A with Director Danny Reyes, David Herro, and special guests

● Tickets: https://thebendwi.org/event/the-herros-journey-a-pro-wrestling-story-world-premiere/

Watch the official trailer:



About Under The L Productions

Under The L Productions creates projects that shine a light on untold stories and passionate communities across America. With a focus on authenticity, emotion, and cinematic storytelling, the company brings compelling real-life narratives to the forefront.

About The Bend Theater

A restored historic gem in downtown West Bend, The Bend Theater serves as a cultural centerpiece for film, music, and live entertainment in Washington County. Its rich history and intimate setting make it a perfect venue for meaningful cinematic events.