WWE News: WWE.Com Makes Case For New Day As Greatest Faction in WWE History, Eve Torres on Total Bellas

WWE.com has made the case for the New Day as the greatest faction in WWE history. An article on the site, which you can see here, celebrated the five year anniversary of their first Tag Team Title win and went on to talk about the success that they’ve found since. The article notes:

“Bottom line: The New Day have been able to make us feel just about every emotion there is to feel in their time together. We laugh every time they bust out their signature “WWE World Tag Team Championship” wiggle. We’re excited to ask “WHO?! WHO?! WHO?!” along with them every time they do it in that unmistakable, high-pitched tone. We’re confused every time Big E gets to the number-of-championship-reigns part of his signature entrance introduction because we’ve all lost count of just how many times they’ve won the gold. They even made us cry when Kofi Kingston reached the pinnacle of achievement by winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.”

