WWE News: New Day Set for Moment of Bliss On Smackdown Tonight, Foley Deactivates Twitter Account, Xavier Woods, Elias

– WWE has announced that The New Day will appear on Moment of Bliss with Alexa Bliss tonight on Smackdown. Also announced for the show:

* Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan

* Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal: AJ Styles vs. Elias

– Mick Foley has deactivated his Twitter account.

– Xavier Woods recently spoke with BBC about how WWE could help make eSports bigger.

– Elias recently spoke with ABC 6 about wrestling in an empty arena.

“It’s definitely different. A lot of us (superstars) trained in the Performance Center. I worked in the PC for about three years and it’s nothing different for me. It’s about focusing all your efforts on the other wrestler, opposed to the crowd that isn’t there right now.”