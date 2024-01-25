wrestling / News

Various News: The New Day To Be Part of Tekken 8 Launch, NYWC Announces Matches For Psycho Circus, AEW Dynamite Highlights

Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw New Day Big E, Kofi Kingston Image Credit: WWE

– The New Day will be part of the upcoming Tekken 8 launch today at 4 PM on Twitch and Youtube.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:

– The New York Wrestling Connection has announced several matches for Psycho Circus on February 24 in Farmingville, Long Island at the Farmingville Fire Department:

*NYWC Tag Team Championship: Mikey Whipwreck & JT Kasin and The Big O (c) vs. Salvatore Savelli & Post Game in the Psycho Circus Match
* NYWC Fusion Champion Georgio Lawrence vs. Cooper Valentine
* Dolli Darko vs. Amity Levey.
* The Unstoppable Hiten vs. Rex Lawless & Milk Chocolate.

