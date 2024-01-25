wrestling / News
Various News: The New Day To Be Part of Tekken 8 Launch, NYWC Announces Matches For Psycho Circus, AEW Dynamite Highlights
– The New Day will be part of the upcoming Tekken 8 launch today at 4 PM on Twitch and Youtube.
Get ready to countdown to the launch of #TEKKEN8! 🎉
Join WWE Superstars, The New Day: @AustinCreedWins, @TrueKofi, @WWEBigE and more in a special celebration! pic.twitter.com/1hMfOBCnST
— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 24, 2024
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:
– The New York Wrestling Connection has announced several matches for Psycho Circus on February 24 in Farmingville, Long Island at the Farmingville Fire Department:
*NYWC Tag Team Championship: Mikey Whipwreck & JT Kasin and The Big O (c) vs. Salvatore Savelli & Post Game in the Psycho Circus Match
* NYWC Fusion Champion Georgio Lawrence vs. Cooper Valentine
* Dolli Darko vs. Amity Levey.
* The Unstoppable Hiten vs. Rex Lawless & Milk Chocolate.
Our biggest show of the year Psycho Circus is coming to you Saturday February 24th, from Farmingville Fire Dept in Farmingville, NY!
Tickets are available at https://t.co/15SuP0KW3M
Front row is already sold out, but don't worry, plenty of tickets are still available! pic.twitter.com/jSB7OpaVmJ
— NYWC (@NYWCWRESTLING) January 22, 2024
