New Firefly Funhouse Segment Debuts on WWE Backstage (Video)

– The debut episode of WWE Backstage featured a Firefly Funhouse segment with Bray Wyatt. You can see the video below from the episode, in which Wyatt appeared and introduced himself to any potential new WWE watchers out there.

Wyatt said he was excited to be invited to WWE Backstage and then talked about himself and the Funhouse. He noted that he’s been called many things including a genius and madman, and has been known to be eccentric. A montage of wackiness ending in flames played as “what’s going on” in his head, and he promised everyone would be safe as long as they didn’t make “him” upset. He said Seth Rollins did, and now Wyatt has the title. He said that on Smackdown, everyone will realize there’s a new ruler of the universe: