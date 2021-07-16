wrestling / News
New Match Added to Impact Slammiversary
July 15, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has added a mixed tag team match for this weekend’s Slammiversary. The company announced a mixed tag team match with Tenille Dashwood and Brian Myers taking on Matt Cardona and a mystery partner. Scott D’Amore said Slammiversary “be a hot mess,” making the strong implication that Chelsea Green will be the partner.
We’ll have an updated card for Slammiversary shortly once tonight’s Impact Wrestling is complete.