New Match Added to Impact Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling has added a mixed tag team match for this weekend’s Slammiversary. The company announced a mixed tag team match with Tenille Dashwood and Brian Myers taking on Matt Cardona and a mystery partner. Scott D’Amore said Slammiversary “be a hot mess,” making the strong implication that Chelsea Green will be the partner.

We’ll have an updated card for Slammiversary shortly once tonight’s Impact Wrestling is complete.