wrestling / News

New Match Added to Impact Slammiversary

July 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling has added a mixed tag team match for this weekend’s Slammiversary. The company announced a mixed tag team match with Tenille Dashwood and Brian Myers taking on Matt Cardona and a mystery partner. Scott D’Amore said Slammiversary “be a hot mess,” making the strong implication that Chelsea Green will be the partner.

We’ll have an updated card for Slammiversary shortly once tonight’s Impact Wrestling is complete.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading