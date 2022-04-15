wrestling / News
New Match Set For BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA
BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA has added a new match pitting Shazza McKenzie against Ashley D’Amboise. The wrestling/hip-hop crossover event announced on Friday that the two will face off at the show, as you can see below.
The full lineup for the show so far is:
* Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Team C4 vs. The Infantry
* Leon Ruff vs. Darius Martin
* Max Caster vs. Myron Reed
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Alex Kane
* Shazza McKenzie vs. Ashley D’Amboise
Baron Black, Austin Green, Lee Moriarty, Angelica Risk, Janai Kai, Adam Priest, Queen Aminata, JDX, KC Navarro, Shoot Taylor, Zenshi, and Chad Skywalker have also been announced for the show. Josiah Williams, Pastor Troy, and DJ Mykael are set for live performances.
