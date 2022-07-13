New Matches Announced For NJPW STRONG High Alert

A few new bouts have been revealed for NJPW Strong High Alert later this month. NJPW has announced Rocky Romero vs. Dax Harwood, Ren Narita and KUSHIDA vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake, Lucky Ali vs. John Skylar, and Drew Adler vs. JR Kratos for the July 24th event. The show takes place in Charlotte and the full announcement reads:

More huge matches set for Charlotte 7/24! 【NJoA】

More bouts on a stacked card in the Grady Cole Center

Rocky Romero will go one on one with Dax Harwood. After Dax and Cash Wheeler won the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door last month, Harwood now makes his NJPW debut; and after the winner take all three way was won by FTR at Rocky’s expense, there is some business to settle in the ring between these two men. Just 24 hours after FTR defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against the Briscoes at ROH’s Death before Dishonor event, the possibility exists for Harwood to come to Charlotte a little lighter, and Romero will be fighting to bring the IWGP Tag Team Championships back to NJPW at a future date to boot.

Ren Narita and KUSHIDA will face Anthony Henry and JD Drake. When KUSHIDA was last a part of the NJPW roster back in 2019, Ren Narita was only starting New Japan journey. Three years on, and Narita has had a remarkable US excursion; now KUSHIDA will put the former Noge Young Lion to the test. Fitting opposition for that test will be the ‘wrestling mechanic’, AEW’s JD Drake, and Workhorsemen partner Anthony Henry.

Lucky Ali returns to NJPW STRONG for the first time since Autumn Attack in Texas in 2021. He’ll be facing John Skyler, who STRONG fans last saw in a losing effort against Big Damo in Florida. The big, athletic Skyler will be looking to regain lost ground against Ali, but the skilled junior heavyweight will be looking for a big victory of his own.

Drew Adler will face JR Kratos. An experienced player in the south east independent scene, Adler gets a major opportunity in the form of his NJPW STRONG debut. Now he has it though, it’s in the form of the beastly JR Kratos. Still determined to get a singles match with Alex Coughlin, one postponed as the Android undergoes maintenance on a calf injury, Kratos will have a whole mountain of frustration to take out on Adler, who has an unenviable debut opponent in Charlotte.