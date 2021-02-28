New Report Reveals International WWE TV Viewership Numbers

US audiences comprise just a portion of WWE’s worldwide viewership, and a new report has some details on those numbers. Lucha Libre Online reports that for the month of January, Raw’s average viewership in India topped 4 million, while Smackdown averaged 3 million and NXT was over 1 million viewers in the country.

The Raw numbers are double what the show does in the US, where it averaged 1.819 million viewers for the month of January. Smackdown averaged 2.216 million viewers in January, while NXT averaged about 643,000.

The report adds that Raw and Smackdown both draw over 1 million viewers in South America and 300,000 each in South Africa, Germany and Canada.

It’s important to note that different deals in different markets have entirely different metrics for earning profit. In America, the 18 – 49 demographic is the primary demo for most shows (including wrestling) in terms of profit margins, while TV networks in other countries may be part of a subscription service or have other profit metrics.