New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms

It seems that there may be some trouble in paradise in AEW. During the latest episode of Wade Keller’s Tuesday Flagship podcast on PWTorch, it was revealed that there are rumors of infighting among the AEW EVPs Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, with some of them reportedly not on speaking terms.

Keller said: “There’s gonna a book written someday by some of these EVP’s or someone else closely observing and we’re gonna learn about a lot of dysfunction. We’re gonna learn what a very short honeymoon period there was between certain key people in the company, who aren’t even talking to each other anymore. I think we’re gonna find that out. I know there are people in other wrestling companies saying The Bucks and Cody and Kenny it’s not gonna be long at all before they want to have nothing to do with each other. The honeymoon period is going to be short. It seems like it is. It seems like there’s some disengagement and people going off into their own that is showing up in certain ways.”

Pro Wrestling Net’s Jason Powell added on the show: “If that is not happening, they need to clear up that misconception. I do think it’s happening, but if it’s not? I’ll just say; there’s a would-be difference maker who could go there that has that opinion that there’s all this in-fighting and this person, for that reason, is hesitant to go there.”

AEW, Rhodes, the Bucks or Omega have yet to comment official, although the Bucks did allude to it on their Twitter account. They changed their Twitter bio again (as they’ve been doing for weeks) to read, “Currently not on speaking terms.” Rhodes retweeted the announcement of the change.

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 15, 2021

On the F4WOnline Board, Dave Meltzer said the rumors are not true and said that while Omega and the Bucks are friends, Cody’s relationship with the three is more of a business one. He added that “nobody isn’t talking to each other.”

He wrote: “It’s impossible in wrestling to get everyone to agree on everything, especially when they are passionate about it. The Young Bucks & Omega are legit close personal friends. Cody is more of a business relationship with the other three but it’s not an adversarial one in the least and all have the same end goals which is to build a company that sustains and grows. They have different philosophies, but everyone in wrestling does based on when you grew up, where you grew up, and your life experiences. But Tony runs the show and ultimately it’s the Tony philosophy. All want a diversified approach and you can argue whether that’s good or bad but that is what they all seem to agree on.“