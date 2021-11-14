New Texas Pro Wrestling Dallas 41 Results: Rok-C Defends ROH Women’s Title, More

New Texas Pro Wrestling’s Dallas 41 show took place on Saturday night, with Rok-C defending the ROH Women’s Title and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of PW Ponderings:

* New Texas Pro Lonestar Championship Match: Max Heights def. Chandler Hopkins

* T-Ray def. Johnny Bedlam

* Aaron Mercer def. Kaun

* Raychell Rose def. Killa Kate

* Mysterious Q def. Lou Gotti

* New Texas Pro & Ring of Honor Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C (c) def. Trish Adora

* Sky De Lacrimosa def. Eddie Martinez

* New Texas Pro Championship Match: Bryan Keith (c) def. Calvin Tankman