New Texas Pro Wrestling Dallas 41 Results: Rok-C Defends ROH Women’s Title, More
November 14, 2021 | Posted by
New Texas Pro Wrestling’s Dallas 41 show took place on Saturday night, with Rok-C defending the ROH Women’s Title and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of PW Ponderings:
* New Texas Pro Lonestar Championship Match: Max Heights def. Chandler Hopkins
* T-Ray def. Johnny Bedlam
* Aaron Mercer def. Kaun
* Raychell Rose def. Killa Kate
* Mysterious Q def. Lou Gotti
* New Texas Pro & Ring of Honor Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C (c) def. Trish Adora
* Sky De Lacrimosa def. Eddie Martinez
* New Texas Pro Championship Match: Bryan Keith (c) def. Calvin Tankman