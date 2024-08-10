New Theme Song Reportedly Produced For Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns could be debuting a new theme song soon, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that according to sources in the company, there is new full theme music produced for the WWE star, who returned at WWE SummerSlam and took out Solo Sikoa.

According to the report, the music is ready to use whenever WWE wants to. One source called the theme song “expansive and lengthy to say the least.”

It’s not yet clear if the song will be used for Reigns’ return to WWE Smackdown on tonight’s show, or in fact at all. WWE previously produced new theme music for Randy Orton that got shut down.