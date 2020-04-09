wrestling / News
New Trailer Released for WWE Unscripted Series Fight Like A Girl
Quibi has released a new trailer for the upcoming unscripted show, Fight Like A Girl, which debuts next week on the service. You can view the new trailer below.
The new show features WWE Superstars, including Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, The Bella Twins, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Nia Jax, as they are paired up with a young woman in order to help them overcome a personal issue and grow into stronger, healthier versions of themselves.
Fight Like A Girl launches on Monday, April 13 on Quibi. Here’s an official synopsis:
In each episode of Fight Like a Girl, Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out.
