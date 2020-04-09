New Trailer Released for WWE Unscripted Series Fight Like A Girl

Quibi has released a new trailer for the upcoming unscripted show, Fight Like A Girl, which debuts next week on the service. You can view the new trailer below.

The new show features WWE Superstars, including Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, The Bella Twins, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Nia Jax, as they are paired up with a young woman in order to help them overcome a personal issue and grow into stronger, healthier versions of themselves.

Fight Like A Girl launches on Monday, April 13 on Quibi. Here’s an official synopsis: