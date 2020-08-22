wrestling / News
News Report On Sonya Deville’s Attempted Kidnapping Features Footage of Testimony
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
A news report out of Tampa on the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville features some footage of Deville testifying in court. FOX 13 in Tampa aired a report, the video of which you can see below, of the incident in which a man is charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.
The report features a brief clip of Deville in court describing her reaction to seeing the man on her property. As previously noted, the judge in the case denied bail for the defendant after Deville testified to the sustained harassment and disturbing messages that he sent her.
