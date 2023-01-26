Next Two Cards Announced For NJPW TAMASHII

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the next two cards for their NJPW TAMASHII shows, which include Robbie Eagles, Bad Luck Fale and more. Both shows happen in Coogee, Australia.

February 3:

* Robbie Eagles vs. Aaron Solo

* Michael Richards vs. Ricky South

* Andrew Villalobos vs. Lyrebird Luchi

* Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) vs. United Empire (Kyle Fletcher & Aaron Henare)

* Richard Mulu & Matt Rogers vs. Mick Moretti & Adam Hoffman

* Jake Taylor vs. Carter Deams

* Nikolai Anton Bell & Jordan Allen Wright vs. The Velocities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)

February 4:

* Caveman Ugg vs. Aaron Henare

* Robbie Eagles vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Slex vs. Aaron Solo

* Lyrebird Luchi vs. Mitch Waterman