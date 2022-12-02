wrestling / News

NFL Alumnus Scooby Wright Attends WWE Tryout

December 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Performance Center Canyon Ceman, Ace Steel, NXT logo, Valerie Loureda Image Credit: WWE

The latest WWE tryout had a former NFL player attending in Scooby Wright. As TMZ reports, the former Arizona Cardinals linebacker was part of the tryouts at IMG Academy in Florida this week. The WWE and NXT Instagram accounts posted videos from the tryouts, as you can see below.

A total of 30-plus people were part of the tryout, including 17 former college football players.

