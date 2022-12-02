wrestling / News
NFL Alumnus Scooby Wright Attends WWE Tryout
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
The latest WWE tryout had a former NFL player attending in Scooby Wright. As TMZ reports, the former Arizona Cardinals linebacker was part of the tryouts at IMG Academy in Florida this week. The WWE and NXT Instagram accounts posted videos from the tryouts, as you can see below.
A total of 30-plus people were part of the tryout, including 17 former college football players.
More Trending Stories
- Colt Cabana Says Sting Didn’t Remember Him When He Signed With AEW
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
- Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992
- Dakota Kai Reveals Her Talks With Promotions Outside WWE Following Her Release