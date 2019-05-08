WWE News: Nia Jax Says She’s Doing Better Than Doctors Expected, Paige Says Smackdown Belongs To Her Team, Clip of Kane At Speaking Engagement

– In a post on Twitter, Nia Jax gave an update on her health after her recent double ACL surgery. She said that she’s doing better than her doctors expected her to.

Awww you guys are amazing!! Thank you all for sending the beautiful messages. I am doing very well, better than doctors expected 🤗, these messages are just keeping me motivated to get back to the ring quicker! Im so grateful 🙏🏽♥️😘 https://t.co/JwdY1p48t8 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 7, 2019

– Paige wrote that Smackdown belongs to her, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

– WVLT in East Tennessee posted a video of Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs at a speaking engagement where he ended up chokeslamming someone.