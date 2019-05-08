wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax Says She’s Doing Better Than Doctors Expected, Paige Says Smackdown Belongs To Her Team, Clip of Kane At Speaking Engagement

May 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nia Jax

– In a post on Twitter, Nia Jax gave an update on her health after her recent double ACL surgery. She said that she’s doing better than her doctors expected her to.

– Paige wrote that Smackdown belongs to her, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

– WVLT in East Tennessee posted a video of Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs at a speaking engagement where he ended up chokeslamming someone.

