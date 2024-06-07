Nic Nemeth Says He Was Nearly Part of Heart Throbs In WWE

Nic Nemeth recently recalled how he was nearly part of the ill-fated Heart Throbs tag team in WWE. The Heart Throbs were Antonio Thomas and Romeo Roselli and were never given a push in the company, and Nemeth talked about how he was considered for the group in an appearance on Francine’s Eyes Up Here podcast. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On nearly being put in the Heart Throbs: “There was a chance I was going to be in the Heart Throbs. They were great wrestling dudes, who I liked, and they were jacked, and they had a couple of months run. Their debut was, like, losing. And I go, ‘That was almost me.’ And I was mad that I was in a cheerleading group.”

On having Pat Patterson in his corner: “Pat Patterson was a big fan of mine. The top of the top, other than Vince, pulled me aside and said, ‘Pat pushes for you so much because he sees such great things in you, that we’re now actively ribbing him by having you lose every week’… and they thought it was like a cool thing to tell me.”