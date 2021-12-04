Nick Aldis Confirms Plans For 2022 Crockett Cup

Nick Aldis has confirmed that there are plans for the Crockett Cup to return to the NWA next year. Aldis spoke with Wrestling Inc and said that the event is “penciled in” to make its return in the spring. You can see highlights below:

On the Crocket Cup returning in 2022: “The plan is for The Crockett Cup to be in Nashville this year … One of the things I’ve enjoyed in my time with the NWA was the ability to breathe new life into things which have a tremendous amount of history and tradition attached to them, but haven’t always been celebrated in that respect. They were always things people talked about in the past tense.”

On the importance of legacy events and elements: “In wrestling, there seems to be this almost addiction to ‘new’ — something new, something different. I think often we lose fans by not acknowledging the history and traditions of the business.”