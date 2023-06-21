Nick Aldis Says He’s Been Disrespected By Motor City Machine Guns, Explains Attack on Alex Shelley

Nick Aldis attacked Alex Shelley on last week’s Impact Wrestling ahead of their World Title match at Slammiversary, and he recently explained why. Aldis nailed Shelley with the title belt to close last week’s show after a 10-man tag team match in which Aldis was on the side of Shelley and his Motor City Machine Guns partner Chris Sabin. Speaking with the Generation of Wrestling Podcast, Aldis noted that he felt disrespected by the Machine Guns and talked about why. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the ‘Machine Gun era’: “I show up at Impact Wrestling, make a huge difference right out of the gate. The episode of Impact following my debut at Rebellion gets the highest viewership in over a year for the company. And things happen the way they happen. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have a good night at Against All Odds and they both win their respective singles titles. The next thing you know, they’re dubbing this whole thing ‘The Machine Gun Era.’ What a disrespect to me.”

On Sabin tagging in Shelley instead of him on last week’s show: “[Sabin] has to tag in Alex Shelley, and he’s got to be a glory hound. He’s already the world champion. We’ve already given him this big to-do. Everybody’s hugging him backstage and, ‘Oh my God, you deserve it.’ Then he’s got to come and be a glory hound and take all the spoils in the tag team match too … I’m the number one contender for the [Impact] World Championship at Slammiversary. I’m here to make a huge difference for this company, and these guys are busy trying to make me an afterthought. I don’t take that very well. So I decided, enough’s enough.”