Nick Aldis Says He Has an ‘Undeniable’ Story With Cody Rhodes
October 27, 2023 | Posted by
Nick Aldis had quite the history before their current WWE runs, and Aldis referenced it during a recent interview. Aldis and Rhodes had a major rivalry that led into an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match at All In and he talked about it on Busted Open Radio, noting the possibility of their reviving the story in WWE.
“I will say, Cody and I, [our] rivalry, chemistry, story is sort of undeniable,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “He knows where I am., and I know where he is, and never say never.”
Aldis lost the Worlds Title to Rhodes at All In but would get it back in a match between the two at NWA 70.
