Nick Dinsmore Criticizes Seth Rollins’ Buckle Bomb That Injured Sting

Nick Dinsmore was not a fan of the buckle bomb from Seth Rollins that injured Sting, calling it out in a recent interview. Sting was injured all the way back in 2015 when he faced Seth Rollins at Night of Champions and took a powerbomb into the turnbuckles, which caused a neck injury. Sting has said that the injury was a “freak accident” and has said multiple times that he didn’t blame Rollins for it.

Dinsmore spoke with The Wrestling Chatter for an interview and, while talking about wrestlers that he’s trained, called out the moment as one that shouldn’t have happened. He didn’t name Rollins specifically but it was clear who he was referencing. You can see the highlights below:

On guys he’s trained that were able to overcome initial struggles with wrestling: “There’s been a few guys that have been less than athletes, but learned how to be performers. I mean, I don’t want to name them because, you know. If you’re rotten, you’re rotten but if you’re having a good time? It depends on what your goal is. If your goal is to be WWE Champion and you don’t have it, you know, you might not have it. But if your goal is to try pro wrestling, you just want to have a match, you want to be involved. Anybody should be able to do that.

“And I’m one that I want to accentuate your strengths, we’re gonna hide your weaknesses. So whatever it is that you do best, we’re gonna do that and we’re gonna oversell it.”

On Sting’s Night of Champions 2015 injury: “When you wrestle Sting — when you wrestle Sting, you don’t powerbomb him in the corner. 55 year-old man, that don’t need to be — all the people want to see is the Scorpion Deathlock. Why are you powerbombing a 55 year-old man in a corner? Not naming any names here, but you know what I mean?”

