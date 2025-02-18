wrestling / News

Nick Dinsmore Expresses Interest in Managing Chad Gable in WWE

February 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chad Gable WWE Main Event

– During a recent interview with Bobby’s Breakdowns, former WWE Superstar Chad Gable expressed interest in managing Chad Gable in WWE. When asked if he had any interest in potentially returning to WWE, Dinsmore stated that he’d want to go back to WWE as an on-air manager, specifically for Chad Gable.

Nick Dinsmore said on the topic (via Fightful), “I would like to go back and manage, is what I would like to do. I would like to be a manager for Chad Gable. That’s what I want to do.”

