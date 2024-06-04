wrestling / News
Nick Hogan Is Changing His Plea In DUI Case
June 4, 2024 | Posted by
The DUI case of Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, is moving forward after his arrest for a DUI in Clearwater, Florida.
Last year, Hogan was stopped by police who suspected he was driving under the influence. He declined to take sobriety tests after attending a bikini contest at his father’s restaurant. Hogan has been charged with misdemeanor DUI and entered a not-guilty plea.
PWInsider.com reports Hogan will be in court this Thursday for a hearing where he will be changing his plea. He previously pleaded not guilty. It’s unclear whether this change in pleading is part of an agreement with the prosecution remains to be seen.
