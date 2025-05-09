Nick Khan, Andrew Schleimer Comment On WWE Acquiring AAA

WWE and TKO’s executives spoke about WWE’s acquisition of AAA on the TKO quarterly earnings call. WWE announced the acquisition of AAA at night one of WrestleMania and Nick Khan and TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer spoke about the deal during Thursday’s call. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

Khan on the deal: “If you look at some of the recent wrestlers who came into WWE, Penta and his real-life brother Fenix in particular, both social media impressions- Penta on his debut, almost 100 million social media impressions. We see a spike in Latino viewership when he comes out. It’s something we noticed a few years ago when Bad Bunny came in on his run with WWE. The Latino audience would be there if there is someone like them who was there. Number one, it’s a new influx of wrestlers. It’s added to the demographic where we’re already strong. [Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank] will be produced from one truck. There are efficiencies there, there are good dollars there, and we’re excited about the overall opportunity.”

Schleimer on the acquisition: “The only thing I would add is, strategically, we do think this is a significant opportunity. The short-term financial impact is not meaningful to the overall picture. Just as we’ve done with UFC and WWE, this was a family operated promotion that we think we can leverage, institutionalize, loan our expertise to create value. We’ll increase media rights, we’ll increase live event revenue, we’ll increase partnership revenue, and we’ll increase consumer products and licensing opportunities. It’s squarely in our wheelhouse on top of the rich cultural heritage and strategic importance to WWE.”