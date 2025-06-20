Nick Khan Says He Asked Penta Not To Ride a Bull For PBR

Nick Khan says he recently reached out to Penta to ask him not to ride a bull for the Professional Bull Riders. PBR is owned by TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and the UFC. During a recent appearanc eon Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story?, Khan was speaking about the league and recalled seeing a clip of Penta being interviewed and saying he would do bull-riding if he wasn’t wrestling.

“By the way, Penta — was watching some TikTok from — I sent this to (Steve) Braband, I believe,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Our Head of Digital, who does a phenomenal job here… The interviewer was asking our wrestlers, ‘If you were in any other sport other than wrestling, what would it be?’ And Penta says, ‘Do you know P.B.R.?’ He’s like, ‘That’s what I would wanna do. I would wanna ride the bull.’”

He continued, “This young lady named Karla Montiel, who you know who’s an executive at WWE, she connects me with Penta. I said, ‘Please, no riding the bull. We love it in terms of expanding PBR’s brand, but we need you safe…’”

Penta has not, at this time, ridden a bull professionally. He is currently competing on Raw as part of that roster.