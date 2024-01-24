Nick Khan Recalls WWE Calling Him To Book Tim Tebow In 2013

In an interview with the The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan spoke about talking to Triple H for the first time in 2013, when WWE was attempting to book a match with Tim Tebow. According to Khan, the plan was for Tebow vs. Big Show at that year’s Wrestlemania.

He said: “Paul Levesque [Triple H] is the one who introduced me to WWE. He is the one who first introduced me. When I was an agent, my prior profession, and I was trying to get into the WWE business, Paul had called me an unsolicited call. This is when Tim Tebow had just gotten cut by the Patriots. Paul called me and said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to introduce myself, my name is Paul Levesque.’ ‘Triple H, I know who you are, I remember you as Terra Ryzing.’ ‘Oh, you know WWE?’ ‘Yeah, I know WWE. I grew up a fan. I was an usher at WrestleMania 9. What’s going on?’ ‘What do you think of Tim Tebow against the Big Show at WrestleMania [30].’ I said, ‘What are you thinking?’ He offered some financial terms, I call Tim at the time, ‘What do you think?’ Tim and I had, then, a top-secret, private meeting. Tim Tebow, myself, Vince McMahon, Triple H in Anaheim, California about that. Ultimately, it didn’t happen, but Triple H and I remained in touch, and over time, he was the one who said to me, ‘I think Vince may want to meet with you. I think you told me you were going to be in Dallas this weekend.’ Dallas is where Raw was. ‘That’s good you’re going to be there, if I told Vince you were flying in he’d say don’t do it, but I know you’re going to be there, so plan on meeting with Vince.’ I went the night before. I went, sat in a hotel room, Paul called me, said Vince was ready to meet, went to Vince’s office, met with him, pitched what I had to say, and we shook hands on a deal and here we are.“