Nick Patrick Recalls Taking Pay Cut When He Joined WWE

Nick Patrick made the transition from WCW to WWE when the latter company bought the former, and he recently recalled how it ended up being a pay cut for him. Patrick talked about the matter in the latest AdFreeShows Monday Mailbag, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On WWE buying out WCW: “Oh, my pay, I took a tremendous pay cut, but really just by what you were guaranteed because, at the end of WCW, I was … had made my way up to being an employee, and I was also, it was called an agent back then, and I guess they call them producers now. But back then it was an agent, and I’d worked my way up to being a Turner employee at that point, so I was … I [had] finally broken through and had guarantee, you know, with 401k and all that kind of stuff. So when Vince came, and bought it, none of that was offered.”

On taking the pay cut to sign on: “They offered me a job just to become a referee, and they offer you a base pay, a guaranteed base pay, but you also get paid — you get paid a percentage of the deal. So if a territory is completely on its a**, you’re going to make at least your base pay. But when it’s good you’re going to make more than your base pay, always. I never just made my base pay up there. I made fairly close to what I was making, you know, I initially took a $50,000 pay cut if you just look at that on paper.”