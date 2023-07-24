Nick Patrick Recalls Working With Eddie Guerrero, His Favorite of Eddie’s Gags

Nick Patrick was a referee for many of Eddie Guerrero’s matches, and he recently recalled working with the late wrestling legend. Patrick talked about his memories working with Guerrero on the latest Monday Mailbag and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Guerrero: “Eddie was so fun to work with. I didn’t come up with any of the ideas, all those ideas were Eddie’s.. The one that really popped me is that one where I was talking to somebody and he’d come up and whack on the butt with a belt. And I went, ‘Ahhh’ … and he threw it to somebody else and I’d catch them with the belt.”

On Guerrero’s talents: “He was so creative and so entertaining. He was [an] undeniable talent, man.”