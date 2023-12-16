Nick Wayne Is Grateful His Mother Is Involved In His AEW Storyline

Nick Wayne’s mother Shayna has become involved in his storyline on AEW TV, and he says he’s grateful for it. Shayna stepped up her involvement in a big way when she cost Adam Copeland his match against Christian Cage for the TNT Championship on Dynamite earlier this month, and Nick talked about his mom being on TV in a conversation with The Wrestling Classic. A couple of highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his mom being on AEW TV: “I am very thankful for it because since Buddy passed when I was very young all I have is my mom. At first, when I was doing AEW she would come to kind of like my big matches, she was there at my first one, she was there at Wembley, she was there at the PPVs, she was there for the tag match against Swerve and AR Fox.”

On Shayna’s involvement in the storyline: “I am very grateful she’s doing it because she was just watching on the sidelines as a very proud mom, but now she gets to be a part of it. One day in five, 10 years from now, she can look back and say she can happily be part of that and was a part of that, and I’m glad she can say that as well.”