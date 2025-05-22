– During a recent interview with Besa Gordon for Converge Media, AEW wrestler and ROH Pure Champion Nick Wayne discussed the Buddy Wayne Wrestling Academy, which was founded by his late father, who passed away in 2017. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Wayne on if he has interest in taking over the school one day: “Absolutely. Absolutely, yeah. So, my dad’s wrestling school is still up right up right now, we still have students train. We have students training here in about like five or six hours from now. We run classes every Wednesday and Saturday. My dad’s school has been a thing for over a decade now, but my dad passed away when I was 11, so now the school is currently being trained by people like myself and people that have been training with my dad for the longest.”

On when he would make the switch: “Eventually, when the time is right, kind of build the name up a little bit more and financially everything’s cool, then I’ll make the switch. I feel like it’s something my dad would want me to do because I know he wouldn’t just want the school to go to nothing. I think if I keep building myself to a bigger name, people would want to learn from me and then I can take over the school and pass on what my dad taught me to the next generation of wrestlers. It’s definitely something that’s in my future plans in my career.”

Nick Wayne is currently competing in NJPW’s Best of the Super Junior 32 tournament.