Various News: Nikki Bella Says She Wants to Face Alexa Bliss for Her Title, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Scott Steiner and Lou Albano

– Nikki Bella released a new video blog showing her in Cabo and offering a look at the room at the resort where she is staying. Nikki revealed that fellow WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is her roommate for the trip, and she also said she wants to face her for the WWE Raw women’s title later on. Bliss stated, “Gosh, I would just love to go against her [Alexa Bliss] at SummerSlam. Actually, I’m so excited for her and Bayley, it gonna be incredible, but that’s a dream, one day, to go against Alexa Bliss for the title.” You can check out Nikki’s new video below.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* Former WCW and WWE Superstar and tag team champion, Scott Steiner, turns 55 years old today.

* Former WCW star Sonny Onoo turns 55 years old.

* Today also marks the birthday of late WWE Hall of Famer Captain Lou Albano. Albano passed away in 2009.