Nikki Garcia, Stephanie McMahon, Celebrities Attend WWE Raw Debut On Netflix
Nikki Garcia, Stephanie McMahon, Stephen Amell, and many more were in attendance for WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix. Netflix and WWE held a red carpet premiere for Monday night’s debut on the platform in Los Angeles and the former Nikki Bella was in attendance along with McMahon, Amell, Golden Globe nominee Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), and many others.
You can see clips and pics from the premiere below:
NIKKI BELLA ❤️ #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/aQvcvMUiVP
— Netflix (@netflix) January 7, 2025
Ted Sarandos shakes hands with Cody Rhodes #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/bYBsFXozNg
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2025
We walked the walk. Now, we talk the talk. #WWEonNetflix @WWE @netflix pic.twitter.com/aBbCDfVu85
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 7, 2025
‘Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd is here at #RawOnNetflix , plus his thoughts on a Universal Championship vs Golden Globe match pic.twitter.com/KryQQvlXuO
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2025
Francia Raisa on her WWE fandom and hopes for Roman Reigns to notice her | #WWEonNetflix pic.twitter.com/zVp24nharu
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2025
‘Cobra Kai’s Gianni DeCenzo is ready to watch #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/UmMmcf9LYH
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2025