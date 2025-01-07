Nikki Garcia, Stephanie McMahon, Celebrities Attend WWE Raw Debut On Netflix

Nikki Garcia, Stephanie McMahon, Stephen Amell, and many more were in attendance for WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix. Netflix and WWE held a red carpet premiere for Monday night’s debut on the platform in Los Angeles and the former Nikki Bella was in attendance along with McMahon, Amell, Golden Globe nominee Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), and many others.

You can see clips and pics from the premiere below:

Ted Sarandos shakes hands with Cody Rhodes #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/bYBsFXozNg — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2025

‘Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd is here at #RawOnNetflix , plus his thoughts on a Universal Championship vs Golden Globe match pic.twitter.com/KryQQvlXuO — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2025