– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell (aka Tegan Nox) spoke about facing Becky Lynch in an NXT Women’s Championship Match on WWE Raw in October 2023. Newell revealed that Lynch herself pushed to work with her for the matchup. Below are some highlights:

Nixon Newell on her relationship with Becky Lynch: “She was away, and I had the flamed-coloured hair, like red, yellows, oranges, just this big red hair. And when she came back, she went, “Oh, so not only you’re stealing my hair, but you’re stealing my name too! I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, I can change, no, Nox is a Harry Potter spell, this hair is red, it’s not orange, I promise!’ She’s like, ‘I’m ribbing you, it’s fine.’ I was like, [breathing a sigh of relief] ‘Oh, okay! Because I will go shave my head right now!'”

On realizing Lynch was kidding around: “I s**t myself, excuse my language! But I was like, ‘Oh god,’ she’s walked up to me and stared at me. I was like, ‘Oh, what have I done? What have I done?’ And then she was saying all that. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, oh God,’ but she was just kidding. I was like, ‘It’s spelled differently and it’s a Harry Potter spell, is that ok?'”

Newell on her 2023 match against Lynnch: “I think it could have gone a lot better on my end. That wasn’t my best performance, and I know it wasn’t. I was so incredibly nervous. I think that’s one of the few times that my nerves got the better than me in a match. So, I would have loved to have been able to run that back.”

On Becky Lynch pushing to work with her: “She’s such a nice person, she asked for all the people that she wanted to work with, which is wild, for her to even go, ‘I want to work with Nixon.’ I think even though it wasn’t my best performance, it made people go, ‘Oh, she can actually wrestle.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, and I can do better than that, if you give me the chance. Unfortunately, I never got the chance to show that. But that entire situation with Becky was just mind blowing, and something that I will hold very dear to me, not just the rest of my career, but for the rest of my life.”

Newell was released by WWE last November and she’s now a free agent.