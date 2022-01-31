NJPW Announces New Hyper Battle Tour For 50th Anniversary Celebration

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the return of Hyper Battle, which is the first time they’ve held that event in eighteen years. It will conclude a tour that runs from April 3 to April 9. The tour is part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. The announcement reads:

A short-term series will be held on April 3 (Sun) in Hamamatsu and April 9 (Sat), where both countries will be the final round!

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the launch of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, “HYPER BATTLE” is back for the first time in 18 years as the second series name of the past, following the “New Year Golden Series” held from January to February!

The schedule for this series and the ticket sales schedule for some tournaments have been decided.

The fan club advance for Act City Hamamatsu on April 3 (Sun) and Korakuen Hall Tournament on April 4 (Mon) will be accepted from February 4 (Fri).