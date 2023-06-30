NJPW Announces New Nickname For Three Young Stars

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially nicknamed Ren Narita, Shota Umino and Yota Tsuji the ‘Reiwa Three Musketeers’. The name was chosen due to the rise of all three young stars. The company has used the nickname twice before: In 1988, Masahiro Chono, Shinya Hashimoto and Keiji Muto wee the Three Musketeers of the Fighting Spirit. In 2004, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shinsuke Nakamura and Katsuyori Shibata were the New Three Musketeers. The announcement reads:

In recognition of their quick ascension in the ranks of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and clear desire to lead a new generation within NJPW, Shota Umino, Ren Narita and Yota Tsuji will together be officially named the Reiwa Three Musketeers.

The distinction harkens back to 1988, where Masahiro Chono, Shinya Hashimoto and Keiji Muto were named the original Three Musketeers of the Fighting Spirit. As rivals and partners, the three spearheaded NJPW at the end of Japan’s Showa period and into the Heisei era.

2004 would see Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shinsuke Nakamura and Katsuyori Shibata labelled the New Three Musketeers, with each becoming indelible figures in New Japan Pro-Wrestling history.

Reflecting the current Reiwa period in Japan under its current emperor, Tsuji, Umino and Narita will now be considered the Reiwa Three Musketeers. With hopes high for all three, they look forward to your continued support.

To celebrate this distinction, Tsuji, Umino and Narita will all soon be available to play int he NJPW Strong Spirits mobile game.