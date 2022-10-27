NJPW Battle Autumn Night Ten Results: First Semifinal Set In TV Tournament

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night ten of their NJPW Battle Autumn tour, which included two quarterfinal matches in the TV title tournament. Zack Sabre Jr defeated David Finlay while EVIL beat YOSHI-HASHI, so the first semifinal match is set: EVIL vs. Sabre. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Aaron Henare def. Ryohei Oiwa

* CHAOS (Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii) def. Yuto Nakashima & Ren Narita

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) def. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) def. United Empire (Gideon Grey, Francesco Akira & TJP)

* Alex Zayne, Master Wato, Hikuleo & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Taichi)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo & KENTA)

* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI

* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Zack Sabre Jr. def. David Finlay