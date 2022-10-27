wrestling / News
NJPW Battle Autumn Night Ten Results: First Semifinal Set In TV Tournament
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night ten of their NJPW Battle Autumn tour, which included two quarterfinal matches in the TV title tournament. Zack Sabre Jr defeated David Finlay while EVIL beat YOSHI-HASHI, so the first semifinal match is set: EVIL vs. Sabre. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Aaron Henare def. Ryohei Oiwa
* CHAOS (Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii) def. Yuto Nakashima & Ren Narita
* United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) def. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) def. United Empire (Gideon Grey, Francesco Akira & TJP)
* Alex Zayne, Master Wato, Hikuleo & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Taichi)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo & KENTA)
* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI
* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Zack Sabre Jr. def. David Finlay
.@151012EVIL "EVIL Home run⚾️"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/hQ1bKJnhP7
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 27, 2022
.@KENTAG2S & @seiyasanada "Combination Attack？🤔"
Gedo "😵"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/k1xIDDtwsD
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 27, 2022
.@tanahashi1_100 & @AlexZayneSauce & @Master_Wato & @Hiku_Leo "🎸🎸🎸🎸"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/FJk0j80G1a
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 27, 2022
.@MegaTJP & @francescoakira "Combination Attack"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/oXMOfRFFkk
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 27, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁後楽園大会‼️
＼
O-カーンがゴングを待たず、真壁＆本間に攻撃💥
昨日の怒りがまだ収まらないようだ…😱
🆚 GBH⛓ × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/j3FcQUIb1h
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 27, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁後楽園大会‼️
＼
NJPW WORLD認定TV王座決定トーナメント2回戦‼️
YOSHI-HASHIがEVILに猛攻を浴びせ一気に畳みかける💥果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @YOSHIHASHICHAOS × @151012EVIL
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/DkP9sx7YO1
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 27, 2022
2022.10.27 後楽園ホール
勝利した瞬間😆✨#njautumn #Zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/PudAyMGgkd
— azu★ (@njpw_azu510) October 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update On The Elite’s AEW Status, Possible Backstage Return
- Tony Khan Defends AEW Booking, Calls Eric Bischoff’s Criticisms of Matches ‘Hypocritical’
- Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002