wrestling / News
NJPW Battle in the Valley Results: New NEVER Openweight Champion, More
NJPW held Battle in the Valley over the weekend with the crowning of a new NEVER Openweight Champion and more. You can see the full results below from the San Jose, California event, per Fightful:
* Josh Alexander def. Yuya Uemura
* Bateman & Misterioso def. Brody King & Chris Dickinson
／
🇺🇸BATTLE IN THE VALLEY🇺🇸
＼
VLNCE UNLTO 🆚 STRAY DOG ARMYの対決‼️
VLNCE UNLTOの二人がベイトマンを痛めつける💥
🆚 @DirtyDickinson & @Brodyxking × ベイトマン & @ItsMisterioso
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njValley #njBitV pic.twitter.com/Lh8GCZoGfG
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 14, 2021
* Dickinson was taken off on a stretcher.
* Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin, & Alex Zayne def. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs, & Jorel Nelson
／
🇺🇸BATTLE IN THE VALLEY🇺🇸
＼
10人タッグマッチ‼️両軍入り乱れる大混戦💥
🆚 TEAM FREO × TEAM FILTHY
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njValley #njBitV pic.twitter.com/agDnVBpYTF
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 14, 2021
* Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks def. Jeff Cobb & TJP
* Will Ospreay def. Ren Narita
.@rennarita_njpw "Octopus Hold"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njValley #njBitV #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/VXYYONm7uy
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 14, 2021
* Moose def. Juice Robinson
Juice Robinson "Pulp Friction"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njValley #njBitV #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/kIZArtvfOz
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 14, 2021
* JONAH came out and confronted Moose before taking out Juice and then David Finlay.
* Kazuchika Okada def. Buddy Matthews
／
🇺🇸BATTLE IN THE VALLEY🇺🇸
＼
G1覇者のオカダが元・WWE戦士のバディー・マシューズ激突💥一体どんな闘いを見せるのか⁉️
🆚 @rainmakerXokada × @SNM_Buddy
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njValley #njBitV pic.twitter.com/MxECTm5Urk
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 14, 2021
* Will Ospreay confronted Okada to set up the main event for night two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16.
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii def. Jay White (c) to win the title.
／
🇺🇸BATTLE IN THE VALLEY🇺🇸(11/14)を公開‼️
＼
NEVER無差別級選手権試合‼️
凄まじい死闘、壮絶な肉弾戦💥
果たしてこの死闘を制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @JayWhiteNZ × 石井智宏
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njValley #njBitV pic.twitter.com/UtJMEJd78F
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 14, 2021