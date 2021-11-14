NJPW Battle in the Valley Results: New NEVER Openweight Champion, More

NJPW held Battle in the Valley over the weekend with the crowning of a new NEVER Openweight Champion and more. You can see the full results below from the San Jose, California event, per Fightful:

* Josh Alexander def. Yuya Uemura

* Bateman & Misterioso def. Brody King & Chris Dickinson

* Dickinson was taken off on a stretcher.

* Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin, & Alex Zayne def. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs, & Jorel Nelson

* Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks def. Jeff Cobb & TJP

* Will Ospreay def. Ren Narita

* Moose def. Juice Robinson

* JONAH came out and confronted Moose before taking out Juice and then David Finlay.

* Kazuchika Okada def. Buddy Matthews

* Will Ospreay confronted Okada to set up the main event for night two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16.

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii def. Jay White (c) to win the title.