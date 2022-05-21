NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 5 Results and Updated Standings

– The Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament continued today as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) held night five of the tournament this morning at New Aomori Prefecture Sports Park Maeda Arena in Aomori, Japan. Here are results, via NJPW1972.com:

* Jado, Titan & El Lindaman beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Dick Togo & El Phantasmo) at 9:23.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) beat Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan at 9:01.

* Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask & Wheeler Yuta beat Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) at 9:31.

* BOSJ A Block: SHO beat Clark Connors at 10:29.

* BOSJ A Block: Ryusuke Taguchi beat Francesco Akira at 12:17.

* BOSJ A Block: YOH beat Yoshinobu Kanemaru at 10:43.

* BOSJ A Block: Hiromu Takahashi beat Ace Austin at 12:50.

* BOSJ A Block: Taiji Ishimori beat Alex Zayne at 13:45.

Also, here are the updated point standings for the A & B blocks after Night 5:

A Block

Hiromu Takahashi (3-0, 6 points)

Taiji Ishimori (3-0, 6 points)

Ace Austin (2-1, 4 points)

Alex Zayne (2-1, 4 points)

YOH (2-1, 4 points)

Francesco Akira (1-2, 2 points)

SHO (1-2, 2 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (1-2, 2 points)

Clark Connors (0-3, 0 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-3, 0 points)

B Block

El Phantasmo (2-0, 4 points)

El Desperado (2-0, 4 points)

TJP (1-1, 2 points)

Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 points)

DOUKI (1-1, 2 points)

BUSHI (1-1, 2 points)

Wheeler Yuta (1-1, 2 points)

El Lindaman (1-1, 2 points)

Master Wato (0-2, 0 points)

Titan (0-2, 0 points)

Lastly, NJPW released some video highlights and post-match interview clips for today’s Best of the Super Juniors event:









