NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors Results (5.27.25): Kosei Fujita Wins A Block

Kosei Fujita has emerged as the winner of the A Block in the prestigious 2025 NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, securing his spot in the final. The outcome was determined on the May 27th show, which featured a high-stakes main event between Hiromu Takahashi and Robbie X. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Yota Tsuji & Titán def. Daiki Nagai & Nick Wayne

* Yujiro Takahashi & SHO def. Shoma Kato & MAO

* Toru Yano & El Desperado def. T.M.D.K. (Hartley Jackson & Robbie Eagles)

* YOH & Tiger Mask def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)

* Best of the Super Juniors A Block: Ninja Mack (8) def. Dragon Dia (8)

* Best of the Super Juniors A Block: Francesco Akira (10) def. KUSHIDA (8)

* Best of the Super Juniors A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (8) def. Master Wato (10)

* Best of the Super Juniors A Block: Kosei Fujita (10) def. Clark Connors (10)

* Best of the Super Juniors A Block: Robbie X (8) def. Hiromu Takahashi (10)