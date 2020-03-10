NJPW Cancels Remainder of New Japan Cup Tour Due to Coronavirus

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) officially announced today the cancellation of all the company’s events until Saturday, March 21. This includes the remainder of the New Japan Cup tour. The events were cancelled due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. You can read the full announcement and list of cancelled events below:

NJPW events cancelled until Saturday March 21

Remainder of New Japan Cup tour to be cancelled as a result of Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

After NJPW events between March 1 and 15 were cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, and acting under the recommendations laid out by a specialist government task force meeting on Tuesday March 10, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel the five events remaining in the New Japan Cup tour between March 16 and 21.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to the remainder of the New Japan Cup. Ultimately, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern, and we will make announcements about events scheduled after March 22 upon careful monitoring of this developing situation.

We will soon announce refund procedures for the affected events. Programs like the NJPW Together Project will see wrestlers and staff come together to bring the best possible content to fans while we eagerly await the opportunity to entertain live crowds once more.

Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

CANCELLED EVENTS (as of March 10, 2020)

Tuesday March 10, Okayama

Thursday March 12, Korakuen Hall

Friday March 13, Korakuen Hall

Saturday March 14, Chiba

Monday March 16, Toyama

Tuesday March 17, Saitama

Wednesday March 18, Shizuoka

Friday March 20, Niigata

Saturday March 21, Niigata