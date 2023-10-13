NJPW Already Has Plans For Mercedes Mone When She Returns

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW already has plans in place for Mercedes Mone when she is able to return from her foot injury. According to the WON, Mone will face Giulia for the STRONG Women’s title when she is active again. Giulia won the belt from Willow Nightingale, who defeated Mone in May. Mone called an audible after getting hurt in the match, as she was originally planned to win.