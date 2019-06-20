NJPW Reportedly Not Trying To Build A Relationship With AEW

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the relationship between AEW and NJPW is “clearly not good right now,”noting that while at one time NJPW was wanting to build a relationship with AEW, that is no longer the case.

The topic came up in regards to Kenny Omega, as there has been no movement on Omega appearing for any New Japan shows in the future, in particular Wrestle Kingdom. He was not at Dominion nor any other NJPW show this year outside of WK 13. Earlier this year, NJPW had visa issues that kept their Japanese talent from appearing on their American tour. AEW was just starting at this time and NJPW could have helped ticket sales with Omega. Some of the dates happened at a time when Omega was still under contract. A few would have happened after Omega signed with AEW, but at that time, AEW would have had no problem allowing him to work the dates. NJPW reportedly didn’t think about that and haven’t even tried to bring in Omega this year.

Jon Moxley could be another point of contention between the two parties. As we previously reported, Moxley will not be appearing at the G1 Climax 29 opening show in Dallas on July 6. Not only that, but he also won’t appear at the G1 press conference on July 5 in Arlington, Texas at the Bob Duncan Center. This is the first time that someone in the tournament won’t be at the press conference or on the first show.

The reason that he’s not appearing at either event is because while his AEW contract allows him to work New Japan dates, it’s only for shows that are in Japan. So far he’s only appeared at Dominion and the Best of the Super Juniors finals, which were both in Japan. This also means that NJPW put its US title on a wrestler who can’t appear for them in the US. This actually affected NJPW booking somewhat for the G1. While they are not restricted in airing Moxley’s matches on AXS TV, they were forced to put him in the B block because he is not able to appear in Dallas. This means that, unless he appears in the finals, you won’t see Moxley against the likes of Kazuchika Okada or Kota Ibushi until those are booked on other shows.

It’s currently unknown if Moxley will be recognized as the IWGP US Heavyweight champion or wear the belt when he shows up at Fyter Fest, but it should be noted that he did not do so when he appeared at Northeast Wrestling this past weekend. It will be left up to whether or not NJPW and Tony Khan both agree to it.