NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night Two Results: Eight-Man Tag Team Match Main Events, More

NJPW held the second night of its Road To Wrestling Dontaku tour on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Kobe show below, per Fightful:

* Ryohei Oiwa & Shota Umino def. Master Wato & Oskar Leube

* Hiroki Goto, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI & Togi Makabe def. Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP def. Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA & Tiger Mask

* Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis def. Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Saber Jr.

* David Finlay, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori def. Hikuleo, Jado & Tama Tonga

* El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita & Hiroyoshi Tenzan def. Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Tomoaki Honma

* DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito